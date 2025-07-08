HBO Documentary THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS to Debut in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original four-part documentary series The Yogurt Shop Murders, directed by award-winning filmmaker Margaret Brown (Descendant, The Great Invisible), premiered at SXSW, will debut in August on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In 1991, four teenage girls were found murdered inside a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas—a crime so brutal it shocked the nation and shattered a city’s sense of safety. Decades later, the case remains unsolved, marked by false confessions, questionable convictions, and enduring grief.

Premiering at SXSW, the series unravels the tangled web of a botched investigation and explores the emotional toll left on families, investigators, and a community still seeking justice. With Brown as director, executive producers include Nicole Stott, Emily Osborne, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Mickey Stanley, Beth Garrabrant, Ali Herting, and Margaret Brown.