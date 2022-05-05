Guy Fieri to Lead New Food Network Series GUY'S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD TRIP

On Friday, June 3rd at 9pm ET/PT, Guy Fieri, his wife Lori, and his sons Hunter and Ryder load up their RV to hit the road, along with a caravan of campers full of family and friends, for a road trip they will never forget on Guy's All-American Road Trip.

The monster journey up the coast will be filled with big adventure, fun competitions, and unbelievable meals, as the Fieris and their friends make their way up the coast from Northern California through Oregon and into Washington. From surfing sand dunes to an exhilarating jet-boat excursion down the Rogue River, and from camping feasts featuring fresh ceviche from crab and cod right out of the water and a whole-hog barbecue, this road trip is full of mouthwatering meals, iconic destinations, and lots of action-packed activities.

"Guy takes audiences on the ultimate summer adventure on Guy's All-American Road Trip, giving them an up-close-and-personal look at his incredible family vacation. And with Guy at the wheel, audiences know they can expect a WILD and fun ride filled with over-the-top camp side meals and some crazy competitions," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"I'm stoked to hit the open road with my friends and family for an unforgettable trip where we'll experience all the flavors, people, and places that make the West Coast so special. And of course, I'm throwin' in a little bit of competition to keep them all on their toes!" said Fieri.

Before they hit the highway, the Fieris meet up with the five other families coming along for the adventure. Notorious for surprises, Guy reveals to the group that this isn't an average vacation as there will be family vs. family competitions at each stop along the way. First up is Alexandre Family Farms, an organic, regenerative farm in Crescent City, CA, where they learn firsthand how to milk cows, and one family creams the others with the most amount of milk.

The farm fun doesn't stop there, as they head over to the chicken coop for a dizzying egg relay race. Then they head to Gold Beach, Oregon for a WILD 64-mile long jet-boat excursion. After working up an appetite on the water, the Fieris and friends go back to the campsite to enjoy a real deal, homemade Mexican feast with Al Pastor, Carne Asada, and Achiote Chicken Fajitas.

With hundreds of miles to cover, and incredible roadside eats to enjoy, including campground curry, homemade pork eggrolls, and fresh Dungeness crab boil, the Fieris continue to lead the way up the West Coast. In Florence, Oregon, Guy and his buddies go on an epic ride in the sand dunes in Honeyman State Park, while the kids try sand boarding. Plus, the families go head-to head in mini golf and go-carting. Back at the campsite, Ryder gets a lesson on how to make the crispiest fried chicken.

Next up, they stop in Leavenworth, Washington to check out a Bavarian village for some traditional treats at a bakery known for their gingerbread. It's game on as the families compete to decorate the most impressive gingerbread house. Then, there's more thrills and competition as the families go ziplining. Before heading to the campgrounds, they make a pit stop for outrageous milkshakes at a retro stainless-steel diner in the middle of the mountains.

Ending THE TRIP on a high note, Guy and Hunter visit Jim Belushi at his family's Oregon farm to cook up Albanian Belushi-family recipes, as well as American favorites like ribs and pizza - done with Guy's special touch. Then, there is one last challenge as the families battle it out in their final game to determine who is winner.