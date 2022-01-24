Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO Sets Netflix Premiere

The film will debut on Netflix this December.

Jan. 24, 2022  
Netflix has released a first look at Guillermo del Toro's new film adaption of Pinocchio. The film is set to debut only on Netflix this December.

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award® winner Tilda Swinton.

Watch a teaser trailer for the new film here:


From This Author Michael Major