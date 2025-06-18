Grateful Dead Marks 60th Anniversary with Global 'Meet-Up At The Movies' Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the legendary band, the highly anticipated 2025 edition of “Meet-Up At The Movies" will bring the Dead’s eponymous concert film, The Grateful Dead Movie, to cinemas and IMAX in select territories around the world beginning August 14 for a limited time only.

Tickets for “Meet-Up At The Movies” are on sale from June 26 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST here. Visit the event website to sign up for more information and ticketing details for cinemas and IMAX screens.

With the 2025 “Meet-Up,” Dead Heads can anticipate a truly special celebration. Adding an exhilarating new dimension this year, The Grateful Dead Movie will grace IMAX screens in the US and select territories worldwide for the first time. IMAX has meticulously remastered this larger-than-life presentation for stunning sound and picture, creating an immersive and powerful experience that truly makes this a must-see event. Before the August 14 international release date, advanced previews in 60 IMAX North American locations will be held on August 13.

This fan-favorite cult classic film captures the band (Jerry Garcia, Bobby Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Godchaux, Keith Godchaux, and the welcome return of Mickey Hart to the Grateful Dead) during what was believed at the time to be their final run of shows: a five-night stand at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom in October of 1974, with the final night billed as “The Last One.” Blending stellar live performances, mind-bending animation, and interviews with band members and crew, the film has a rare focus on the band’s fans and their deep commitment to the “Dead Head” lifestyle.

This milestone release marks the last of only two films co-directed by the Grateful Dead’s founder and frontman Jerry Garcia, and the first time it has returned to the big screen in eight years. Audiences are encouraged to stay until the end for the exclusive theatrical premiere of “China Cat Sunflower > I Know You Rider,” a bonus live performance from the October ‘74 Winterland shows not included in the official film release, allowing fans to watch this iconic live session on the big screen for the first time.

The release also includes the first-ever “Meet-Up At The Movies” merchandise line as part of the celebratory theatrical release, featuring commemorative hoodies, T-shirts, caps, and totes.

Watch an introduction from Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux below.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 65th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved, and was commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Comments