Golden Globe Winners to Be Announced on Sunday With Scaled-Back Ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced TODAY that the winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards® will be REVEALED on January 9, 2022, from the Beverly Hilton at 6 p.m. PT. In addition to recognizing 2021's best in film and television, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program.

Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts; incredibly impactful organizations, many of whom were hit hard over the last two years as a result of the pandemic.

During the program, Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will further discuss the "Reimagine Coalition," a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry. Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color.

Because of the current pandemic surge, health and safety remain a top priority for the HFPA. There will not be an audience on January 9th, and several precautions are being taken for select members and grantees who will be in the room, including proof of vaccination and booster shot, along with a negative PCR test within 48 hours, is required for entry, all guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times while inside the ballroom and there will be no red carpet.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all of whom were first-time Golden Globe voters.

West Side Story received four nominations, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Motion Picture for Steven Spielberg, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler, and Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for Ariana DeBose.

Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for tick, tick...BOOM! The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Anthony Ramos was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in In the Heights.

Other nominees this year include Peter Dinklage, Cyrano, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Check out the full list of nominees here.