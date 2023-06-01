Ginger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense Fund

Drag queen and multi-talented entertainer Ginger Minj is kicking off Pride month with the release of her cover and a powerful video for the iconic song “I Am What I Am,” originally introduced in the Broadway musical La Cage aux Folles, alongside a nationwide campaign of the same name today, Thursday, June 1. Watch the official music video below and head to the official site to add your own voice to the cause now.

Serving as a response to the numerous anti-drag bills being signed throughout the country, Ginger teamed up with several close friends, fans and colleagues to launch the I Am What I Am Campaign, amplifying the voices of the countless people the bills aim to affect. In the official music video, directed by Byron Gamble, Ginger performs the meaningful song against a backdrop of powerful images of the queer community.

"It's a song that has always lifted me up in my darkest time. I feel like right now is the perfect time to share that joy with the rest of the world," Ginger shared.

The campaign, which strives to create a space where everyone is respected and celebrated, is selling shirts, tanks, hats and more with all proceeds being donated to the ACLU Drag Defence Fund. Fans are encouraged to post their own photos wearing the shirt proudly proclaiming who they are throughout the month of June and beyond.

In addition to the new song, Ginger recently starred in ‘Drag Me To Dinner,’ streaming exclusively on Hulu now, alongside fellow drag queen and TV personality, Nina West. Ginger is also gearing up for a summer of shows across the country with stops in Georgia, Florida and Massachusetts as well as the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World international tour this fall. Ginger will wrap up her whirlwind year with the release of her debut book, Southern Fried Sass, which will serve as part cook-book, part memoir and much more due out November 7 and available for pre-order here now.

ABOUT GINGER MINJ:

Long before she held court as a finalist on Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Seasons 2 and 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj reigned as The Comedy QUEEN OF THE SOUTH from her homebase in Orlando, Florida. The self-professed “nicest bitch you’ll ever meet” cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, and Dolly Parton as her idols.

“Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestoned gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero,” says Minj. That’s why she coined the term “Glamour Toad'' to describe her unique persona.

In 2016, Ginger released her debut album, Sweet Tea, which was soon followed by years spent touring the world and performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television. With over 200,000 global streams, Ginger went on to star in the 2018 Netflix feature film, Dumplin’ (Jennifer Anniston, Dove Cameron), and in June 2021 released her sophomore album Gummy Bear, which peaked at #2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Chart.

In 2021, Ginger Minj tapped into her genuine southern roots as she introduced herself to the COUNTRY MUSIC genre with her third studio album, Double Wide Diva, which was released in the fall of 2021.