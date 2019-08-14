Giada De Laurentiis Signs Multi-Year Deal Food Network

Giada De Laurentiis has signed a new multi-year deal with the Food Network, according to Variety.

The deal will consist of projects in primetime and daytime and will produce new episodes of her shows like "Giada Entertains," "Giada's Holiday Handbook" and "Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge."

The president of Food Network Courtney White said in a statement, "Giada De Laurentiis is a culinary icon and a Food Network fan-favorite whose recipes and entertaining guidance are a must-have for home cooks everywhere looking to elevate their own gatherings and celebrations. We are excited to serve up even more entertaining and inspiring hours with Giada for seasons to come."

"I am excited to continue cooking and creating with my Food Network family. We are working on lots of fun new content and I cannot wait to share it!" said De Laurentiis in a statement.

De Laurentiis is an American chef, writer, and television personality. She began her Food Network career with the series Everyday Italian, and is is now the host of Food Network's Giada at Home. She also appears as a contributor and guest co-host on NBC's Today.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories