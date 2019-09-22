Get a First Look at Kylo Ren's Mask in New STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Promo Photo

An all new promotional image has been released for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which features a first look at Adam Driver's new Kylo Ren mask along with the rest of The First Order and The Knights of Ren.

The new photo was shared on Twitter by Star Wars Direct. Check it out below!

Kylo Ren, the Knights of Ren and the Sith Troopers are prominently featured on the cover of the latest issue of STAR WARS INSIDER magazine! pic.twitter.com/cnDv02JTi0 - Star Wars Direct (@StarWars_Direct) September 20, 2019

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER releases in U.S. theaters on December 20.





