Gerry Turner Is ABC's First-Ever GOLDEN BACHELOR

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres this fall.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

It’s never too late to find love, and Gerry Turner is ready to prove it! ABC announced TODAY that the charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana is the network’s first Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age. Turner will begin handing out roses when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres this fall. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand THE TEST of time in his golden years. 

About “The Golden Bachelor”

After more than 20 years of fostering love on “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Golden Bachelor” showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is given a SECOND CHANCE at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.

The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams? “The Golden Bachelor” will air this fall on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

“The Golden Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers. 

Photo Credit: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith*



