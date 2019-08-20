George Clooney's GOOD MORNING, MIDNIGHT Adaptation Adds David Oyelowo

Variety reports that David Oyelowo is will likely star alongside George Clooney, Felicity Jones, and Kyle Chandler in Netflix's untitled adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel "Good Morning, Midnight." Clooney also directs the feature.

The post-apocalyptic tale follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and an astronaut on board the Aether spacecraft, which is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine races to make contact with the spaceship. Oyelowo's role is unknown.

Oyelowo began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, performing most famously as Henry VI in Shakespare's trilogy. He was the first black actor to play a British king in a Shakespeare production of that caliber.

Onscreen, Oyelowo is known for having played Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma." He's also starred in "Queen of Katwe" and "A Wrinkle in Time."

