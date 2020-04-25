Genevieve O'Reilly and Denise Gough Join Disney+'s Untitled Cassian Andor Series

According to Variety, Denise Gough and Genevieve O'Reilly have joined THE LINEUP of Disney+'s untitled Cassian Andor series.

The series is a prequel to the film Rogue One.

O'Reilly will reprise the role of Mon Motha, but the details of Gough's character have yet to be revealed.

In addition to appearing in "Rogue One," O'Reilly voiced Mon Mothma in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." Her other credits include "Glitch," "Tin Star," and "Banished."

Gough is a two-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony nominee. Screen credits include "A Dark Place" and "Juliet, Naked."

The pair join a cast that includes Diego Luna returning as Andor, and Alan Tudyk returning as Andor's droid sidekick K-2SO. Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have also been cast.

Tony Gilroy is the showrunner on the series, taking over for Stephen Schiff.

It was recently reported that the show will debut in 2021, but it is unclear if that will be the case, due to the shutdown caused by the current health crisis.

The currently untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of "Rogue One" in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire.







