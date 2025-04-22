Gary Owen’s New Comedy Special GARY OWEN …NO “S' Now Available on Mint Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian and actor Gary Owen’s stand-up special, GARY OWEN …NO “S”, is out now on Mint Comedy. Filmed at the San Jose Improv in San Jose, California, Owen gives his unapologetic best, taking on cancel culture, male vs. female roles, the chaos of aging, and why TV just doesn’t hit like it used to. From WILD Navy stories to brutally honest (and hilarious) takes on sex and success, Owen leaves nothing off-limits.

GARY OWEN …NO “S” is directed by Lisa Blum, and produced by Edwin Licona (NICK SWARDSON: MAKE JOKE FROM FACE) and Andrew Licona (ERIK RIVERA: SUPER WHITE). The special is written and performed by Gary Owen, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Victor Elizalde (IAN LARA: ROMANTIC COMEDY), Lisa Blum (GARY OWEN: BLACK FAMOUS, SCARY MOVIE, SCARY MOVIE 2, LEGIT) and Matt Blake (DAVE ATTELL: HOT CROSS BUNS, JO KOY: LIVE FROM SEATTLE). The special is a production of Viva Films, Grande Comedy and Ask Lisa, Inc.

In addition to stand-up, Gary has appeared in a wide range of feature films including BACK ON THE STRIP alongside Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes, and J.B. Smoove, MEET THE BLACKS and its sequel THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR, THINK LIKE A MAN and THINK LIKE A MAN TOO, RIDE ALONG with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, LITTLE MAN opposite the Wayans Brothers, and DADDY DAY CARE with Eddie Murphy.

Comments