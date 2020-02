Variety reports that Gareth Edwards will direct a new sci fi film at New Regency.

He also wrote the untitled film, which is described as a near-future story.

Edwards directed "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and sci fi thriller "Monsters."

New Regency co-financed "Little Women" and "The Lighthouse," which were released last year.

Read the original story on Variety.





