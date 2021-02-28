Gal Gadot, Ben Stiller, Colin Farrell, and More Announced as Final Presenters for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Ahead of tonight's big show, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC have announced that the final presenters at the 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will be Ava DuVernay (Golden Globe Award nominee), Colin Farrell (Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee), Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan, Sandra Oh (two-time Golden Globe Award winner), Sarah Paulson (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time nominee), Amanda Seyfried (Golden Globe Award nominee), Ben Stiller, and Justin Theroux.

They will join previously announced presenters Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumolo, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.