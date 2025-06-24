GUACAMOLE YESTERDAYS Romantic Dramedy Film Now Available on Digital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The sci-fi romantic dramedy Guacamole Yesterdays has made its digital debut on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and other major platforms, following its North American theatrical run in select cities, including New York, California, and Georgia. The film is now available to rent or own across all major streaming platforms.

After a devastating separation, cartoonist Ames (Sophie Edwards) begins therapy with a specialist (Adetinpo Thomas) who employs an experimental technology that enables Ames to relive and reshape the memories of her relationship with her husband, Franklin (Randy Havens). As Ames revisits moments from their first date to their final goodbye, the boundaries between memory and reality start to dissolve. To avoid losing herself completely, she must confront the truth she's been desperately avoiding.

Directed by Jordan Noel from a screenplay written by Hudson Phillips, Guacamole Yesterdays was produced by Michelle Moreland and Hudson Phillips, with LaSean Smith as executive producer. The cast includes Sophie Edwards (This World Alone), Randy Havens (Stranger Things), Adetinpo Thomas (Hawkeye), Charity Cervantes (Doom Patrol), Megan McFarland (Irresistible), and Brice Anthony Heller (Will Trent).

Watch the trailer below:

Comments