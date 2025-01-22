GOLDIE Animated Series Sets Release Date at Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has announced the all-new animated kids and family original series, “Goldie,” premiering globally on Friday, February 14. Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, the 13 half-hour episodes follow Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg. Together, they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world — even giants.

The series boasts an all-star voice cast, including Jessica McKenna (“The Mighty Ones”), Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“Phineas & Ferb”), Amari McCoy (“Spidey and His Amazing Friends”), Vedanten Naidoo (“Little Girl, Little Boy”), Grey Delisle (“The Fairly OddParents”) and James Sie (“Stillwater”). “Goldie” also features a stellar lineup of guest stars, including Henry Winkler, Al Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Cree Summer, Carlos Alazraqui, Maulik Pancholy, Maria Bamford and more.

Produced by Mercury Filmworks, “Goldie” is created by Emily Brundige (“Hilda”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Daytime Emmy Award winner Clint Eland (“Hilda”). Emmy Award winner Graham MacDonald (“Mickey Mouse”) directs, with Ben Greene (“Hilda”) as head writer.

The exciting slate of recent offerings for kids and families on Apple TV+ features new Peanuts series “Camp Snoopy”; the second season of beloved animated series “Frog and Toad,” based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books; animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa” by Tony DiTerlizzi; celebrated kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!”; “Me,” an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy, and “Wonder Pets: In the City,” from Jennifer Oxley.

