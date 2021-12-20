GEHRAIYAAN Film Sets Prime Video Premiere

Amazon Prime Video TODAY announced the exclusive direct-to-service world premiere of Gehraiyaan, Shakun Batra's much-awaited directorial venture following the critically acclaimed Kapoor and Sons.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Gehraiyaan features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads, along with Nasseruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video staring January 25, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"Over the years, we at Amazon Prime Video have remained committed to telling stories that resonate with our customers" Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing for Amazon

Prime Video, said. "Gehraiyaan, our upcoming offering, is one such title that will not only

leave a resounding impression on our discerning customers but also cater to cinephiles who

appreciate nuanced storytelling. It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun

Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions. The movie

further strengthens our partnership with Dharma Productions and we're thrilled to bring this

heartfelt tale to our customers worldwide."

Watch the trailer for the new film here: