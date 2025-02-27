GARDEN STATE: The 20th Anniversary Concert To Stream Exclusively On Veeps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The sold-out Garden State: The 20th Anniversary Concert, a celebration of the Grammy-winning soundtrack featuring nearly all of the original artists, will be available to fans worldwide via streaming platform Veeps on April 6, 2025. The live event will take place on March 29, 2025 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fans who cannot attend in person will now have the opportunity to experience the star-studded show with musical performances and special guests from the comfort of their own homes.

Tickets for the stream on Veeps are $19.99 including a limited rewatch period. You can purchase streaming tickets HERE as well as bundles which include streaming tickets and exclusive merchandise created by Aviator Nation.

Every dollar from Veeps streaming ticket purchases goes directly to our show's charity, The Midnight Mission, a comprehensive homeless shelter and services provider that has been offering resources to men, women and children in Los Angeles since 1914. Their recent efforts have been focused on the LA fires and those who have been impacted.

Braff is a longtime Midnight Mission volunteer who, during the pandemic, gathered friends at his home every Saturday morning where they made 1000+ meals for the charity.

“The experience inspired me to want to get more involved with the Midnight Mission and to support the work they are doing every single day to help those in need, living on the streets of Los Angeles,” Braff said.

Musician Cary Brothers – who performed “Blue Eyes” on the soundtrack – introduced Braff to the Midnight Mission, and it was his idea to mark the anniversary with a concert and donate the proceeds to the mission.

“We have a very special night planned with many more surprises to come,” Braff said. “It will be extra special knowing we are giving back to the community via the Midnight Mission.”

"I’m deeply honored to have the opportunity to produce a show that not only celebrates the lasting impact of this once-in-a-generation soundtrack, but also stands as a beacon of hope for families facing homelessness," added Executive Producer Laura Glass, founder of cocolittle media.

Said Midnight Mission President & CEO David Prentice: “Ending homelessness requires a collective effort, and we are profoundly grateful to be collaborating with these exceptional individuals to raise vital funds and awareness for those living on our streets, who are hungry and without a place to call home.”

Released in 2004, Garden State marked the directorial debut of actor and writer Zach Braff and defined a generation who saw themselves in the angst-ridden characters reconciling their pasts and futures against a New Jersey backdrop.

The beloved accompanying soundtrack captured a certain time and emotionally resonant sound, launching many of the featured indie artists into the mainstream. Nearly all will be at The Greek Theatre in March, including The Shins, Iron & Wine, Frou Frou, Colin Hay, Thievery Corporation, Remy Zero, Cary Brothers, Bonnie Somerville. Sophie Barker from Zero 7 and very special guests to be announced later.

As Natalie Portman’s Sam tells Braff’s Andrew: "You gotta hear this one song — it’ll change your life; I swear."

The Garden State soundtrack – each song hand-picked by Braff – would win a Grammy® Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2005. The album has sold over 1.3 million copies and has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Event highlights include:

Live performances of every track from the Garden State soundtrack

Special guest appearances, including cast members

Exclusive, limited-edition merchandise for concert attendees from Aviator Nation

Limited-edition merchandise and ticket bundles available on Veeps

Paige Mycoskie, founder of Aviator Nation said,” Garden State was one of my favorite movies when I was growing up, and still to this day I believe it had one of the best soundtracks of all time. The movie was the beginning of a personal love affair with so many incredible artists and I could not be more excited to create the merchandise for this exciting celebration of the iconic music of such an iconic film.”

Vice President of Partnerships at Aviator Nation, Jennifer Crawford states, “We are thrilled to be a part of this event with an exclusive collaboration celebrating the iconic moments and the music of Garden State. This special collection, inspired by Zach was designed by Aviator Nation founder Paige Mycoskie, whose personal love for the film made this project especially meaningful.”

