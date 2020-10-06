Fuse Cooks Up New Block of Food-Themed Originals

Airing October 13th.

Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural millennial and Gen Z audience, has today announced dates and guest stars for its new block of food shows which include season 2 of Made From Scratch and new series Struggle Gourmet.

Artists, their family and friends share the love and feed the soul with a home-cooked meal on Made From Scratch, returning to Fuse on October 13 at 11 P.M. ET/PT. The "more-than-a-cooking-show" goes beyond the recipe as guests cook their favorite dishes and reveal how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspired their artistic achievements. Grab a seat at the table as season 2 guests - Miguel, Anjelah Johnson, Karol G, JoJo and MadeinTYO - share their personal stories and the special meaning behind their menu.

Before they were successful, celebrities had to rely on 'struggle meals' just like everyone else. Do or die, just trying to get by. Now, on Struggle Gourmet - premiering on October 13 at 11:30 P.M. ET/PT on Fuse - your favorite stars and host Dariany Santana cook up those basic dishes with the most extraordinary ingredients they can find! And then decide which version is better. Deluxe or original? (What's better, a cheap packet of instant noodles or a pricey bowl of fancy ramen? A classic PB&J or a sandwich worth half your rent?) On Struggle Gourmet, they don't just make fancy burgers and lavish donuts, they explore the strange and exotic ingredients that elevate these dishes, and explore the local businesses, artisans and growers who curate them.

"Struggle Gourmet honors the nostalgic, simple meals that we grew up eating while we dreamed big goals for ourselves. We delve into my guest's stories and into the elaborate ingredients that pair perfectly with who they've become today. Struggle Gourmet is fun, unorthodox and truly a celebration of food, culture and the glorious 'come up' that we all yearn for," says host Dariany Santana. The season's inaugural season's guest stars will include Jesus Trejo, Polo G, Zainab Johnson, James Davis, Freddie Gibbs, Rubi Rose and Flo Milli.

Fuse Media is a cross-platform entertainment media brand that creates empowering, music culture-based content and experiences for a multicultural millennial and GenZ audience. The company showcases talent, activists and creators who break boundaries, celebrate life and fuel hope for a world seeking unity. It does so across the following platforms: the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; Fuse Digital; OTT channels and programming apps; and live events.

