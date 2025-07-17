Freida Pinto Cast in UNACCOSTOMED EARTH Netflix Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress Freida Pinto will star as Parul Chaudhury in Unaccustomed Earth, a series from showrunner/writer Madhuri Shekar, director Ritesh Batra, and executive producer John Wells.

Inspired by the Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection of the same name, Unaccustomed Earth is a drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging, set within the Indian-American community of Cambridge, MA. When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born, and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community.

Following her breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire, Pinto's screen credits include Mr. Malcolm’s List, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Hillbilly Elegy, and Season 2 of Apple TV+ series Surface.