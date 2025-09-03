Freeform’s '31 Nights of Halloween' Lineup to Include SWEENEY TODD, HOCUS POCUS, & More

Check out the full schedule here.
Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” will return on October 1, with a lineup of Halloween films ranging from classics like “Casper,” “Beetlejuice,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Edward Scissorhands” to modern fan favorites like 2023’s “Haunted Mansion” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."
The lineup also features a marathon of Tim Burton’s frightfully fantastic films on Monday, Oct. 13, including “Frankenweenie,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Sleepy Hollow.” The bewitching watchlist includes double features like “Hocus Pocus”/”Hocus Pocus 2,” “Twitches”/”Twitches Too” and “Halloweentown”/“Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.”
Last year’s event reached 22 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (No. 1) and Adults 18-49 (No. 2). Take a look at the full 2025 schedule below.
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beastly”
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”
11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”
1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Disturbia” – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)
3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
11:05 a.m. EDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)
11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
5:40 p.m. EDT / PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)
4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” – Pop N’ Knowledge
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)
8:20 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmations” (1996) (Live Action)
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (1983)
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
7:00 a.m. EDT / PDT – “Halloweentown”
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”
2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Pop N’ Knowledge
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Disturbia”
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)
9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”
6:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Capser” (1995)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
