Freeform’s '31 Nights of Halloween' Lineup to Include SWEENEY TODD, HOCUS POCUS, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” will return on October 1, with a lineup of Halloween films ranging from classics like “Casper,” “Beetlejuice,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Edward Scissorhands” to modern fan favorites like 2023’s “Haunted Mansion” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."

The lineup also features a marathon of Tim Burton’s frightfully fantastic films on Monday, Oct. 13, including “Frankenweenie,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Sleepy Hollow.” The bewitching watchlist includes double features like “Hocus Pocus”/”Hocus Pocus 2,” “Twitches”/”Twitches Too” and “Halloweentown”/“Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.”

Last year’s event reached 22 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (No. 1) and Adults 18-49 (No. 2). Take a look at the full 2025 schedule below.

“31 Nights of Halloween” Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 1

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Thursday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Friday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beastly”

Saturday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

Sunday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

Monday, Oct. 6

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

Tuesday, Oct. 7

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

Wednesday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

Friday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Disturbia” – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

Saturday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

Sunday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

11:05 a.m. EDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:40 p.m. EDT / PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

Monday, Oct. 13 – Tim Burton Day!

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Tuesday, Oct. 14

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” – Pop N’ Knowledge

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

Wednesday, Oct. 15

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Thursday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:20 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Oct. 17

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmations” (1996) (Live Action)

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (1983)

Saturday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. EDT / PDT – “Halloweentown”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

Monday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Tuesday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Pop N’ Knowledge

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

Wednesday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

Thursday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Disturbia”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Friday, Oct. 24

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

Saturday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

Sunday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Monday, Oct. 27

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Tuesday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 29

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

Thursday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

6:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Capser” (1995)

Friday, Oct. 31 – HALLOWEEN

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”