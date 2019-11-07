Freeform Announces January Premiere Dates for GROWN-ISH, GOOD TROUBLE, & THE BOLD TYPE

Today, FreeForm announced the January 2020 premiere dates for the network's critically acclaimed returning series: "Good Trouble" on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 (10:00 p.m. EST), "grown-ish" on THURSDAY, JAN. 16 (8:00 p.m. EST), and "The Bold Type" on THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (9:00 p.m. EST).

Plus, previously announced new series "Party of Five" and "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" will debut with back-to-back episodes. "Party of Five" will also be available for a pre-linear sneak peek on Hulu, Freeform.com, the FreeForm App and on demand beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The series will air as follows:

Party of Five - Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 8.

Two-hour series premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST.

Pre-linear sneak peek of the first episode on Hulu, Freeform.com, the FreeForm App and on demand beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Good Trouble - Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 15.

Season 2B premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10:00 p.m. EST.

grown-ish - Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 16.

Season 3 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay - Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 16.

Two-episode series premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8:30-10:00 p.m. EST.

Pre-linear sneak peek of the third episode on Hulu, Freeform.com, the FreeForm App and on demand beginning Jan. 17.

The Bold Type - Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 23.

Season 4 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9:00 p.m. EST.

After a devastating winter finale, "Good Trouble" returns on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15, at 10:00 p.m. EST. The Coterie residents are dealing with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price. The season picks up with Callie and Mariana's relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the "Coterie Biatches" behind. Alice finds herself balancing her stand-up career with her love life, Davia learns the education system may be broken, Mariana navigates a new world at work, Malika faces legal consequences from her protesting, Dennis finds a new outlet to manage his depression and Gael's creative spark is reignited. "Good Trouble" stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger season finale, "grown-ish" returns on an all-new night beginning THURSDAY, JAN. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (... and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/ life balance and, of course, messy breakups. Plus, the season premiere picks up with some of the crew having to deal with the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break. From ABC Signature Studios, "grown-ish" stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series will continue to explore important topics including college athletics, cultural appropriation, toxic masculinity, anxiety, burnout and more.

"The Bold Type" returns THURSDAY, JAN. 23, at 9:00 p.m. EST. In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet's soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone-including Jacqueline-to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status. Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets. "The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.

Highly anticipated drama "Party of Five" will premiere with two episodes on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (9:00-11:00 p.m.EST). From Sony Pictures Television, the reimagining of the beloved series will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola star as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.

The first episode of "Party of Five" will also be available for a special pre-linear sneak peek on Hulu, Freeform.com, the FreeForm App, and on demand beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Premiering THURSDAY, JAN. 16 (8:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on Freeform, "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas' trip is extended due to his father's untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

Following its linear debut, viewers will get a preview of what's to come on "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," with the premiere episodes and a sneak peek at the third episode of available on Hulu, Freeform.com, the FreeForm App and on demand beginning Jan. 17.





