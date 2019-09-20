Four Songs from EMPIRE Season 6 Premiere Available Now

Ahead of the highly-anticipated return of FOX's Golden Globe-nominated hit series "EMPIRE," four songs from the upcoming Season 6 premiere episode, airing September 24 at 9/8c, were released today.

Continuing the tradition of groundbreaking, music-driven storylines, two songs will release each week ahead of each episode sparking excitement and giving fans an opportunity to get to know the songs.

This week, "Heaven," "Do It Right," "Too Good" and "What The DJ Spins (Hakeem version)" help set the tone as The Lyons return to kick off the final season of one of the most popular and acclaimed shows on television.

"Do It Right"

Artist: Empire Cast (ft. Serayah, Yazz, Mario & Katlyn Simone)

Writers: McCulloch Reid Sutphin, Marcos Palacios, Tiffany Fred, Carlos Coleman, & Maurice Ryan Toby

Producers: Kosine (Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Nas)

"Heaven"

Artist: Empire Cast (ft. Kiandra Richardson)

Writers: Felisha King &Fallon King Bernard Harvey

Produced by: Bernard Harvey (Justin Bieber, Gucci Mane)

"What The DJ Spins (Hakeem version)"

Artist: Empire Cast (ft. Yazz)

Writers: Terrence Howard

Producers: Terrence Howard

"Too Good"

Artist: Empire Cast (ft. Diamond White)

Writers: Josh J, Seth Jones & Jordan L'Oreal

Producers: Josh J (Miguel)

Episode 601 "What Is Love"

Airdate: 9/24

Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE kicks off its final season as one of television history's most popular and acclaimed shows. Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run from the Feds. Cookie keeps busy by focusing on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center. Andre, currently sitting on the Empire throne, is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company and Hakeem sets his sights on the lead role in the first EMPIRE movie. Meanwhile, Becky and Giselle search for their first Bossy Media artist in the all-new "What Is Love"

Season Six premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX





