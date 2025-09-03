Food Network's HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING Sets Season 2 Premiere and Guest Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Food Network’s Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will return for a magical new chapter this holiday season. Premiering Sunday, November 2 at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network, the series will stream the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

Chapter Two will feature even more spellbinding creations, enchanted elements and baking wizardry as a new field of competitors embark on the experience of a lifetime. Returning hosts James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) bring behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and are joined by culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, who bring their discerning palates and high expectations to the table. Across the six-episode season, special guests Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Afshan Azad (Padma Patil) and Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan) help evaluate the competitors’ showpieces as they share their own stories from the films.

In the two-hour premiere, eight teams of two start their journey in The Great Hall where they are sorted by the Sorting Hat into one of the four Hogwarts houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. The first challenge is to craft captivating, edible showpieces inspired by moments from the Harry Potter series and each teams’ respective Hogwarts house. Week to week, the teams face a new task for which they must design creations that deliver on taste, creativity and visual spectacle, and this season, winning challenges can yield an advantage for a team in the next episode, or the chance to bestow an impediment to others.

The series was once again shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden including amidst the backdrop of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, on some of the original sets where Harry Potter's journey was brought to life on screen, including such famed locations as Platform 9¾, The Great Hall, and Diagon Alley, as well as The Potions Room, Privet Drive, the Destroyed Gringotts Bank and the triple-decker Knight Bus.

Teams competing are: Alex Madrigal (Playa Del Carmen, Mexico) and Jenny Chambers (Salisbury, UK), Andy Ortega (Yonkers, NY) and Stefan Rose (Yorkshire, UK), Angel Figueroa (Denver, CO) and Rui Mota (Lisbon, Portugal), Caitlin Taylor (Bowie, MD) and Jaleesa Mason (Bloomfield, NJ), Heather Tocco (Rochester, MI) and Kate Sigel (Nashville, TN), Marj Santaromana (Richmond, VA) and Sarah Arnold (Charleston, SC), Molly Robbins (Lancashire, UK) and Priya Winsor (St. Albert, Alberta, Canada), and Jujhar Mann (Surrey, BC, Canada) and Katie Bonzer (Orlando, FL).

A group of fans will have the opportunity to attend the grand finale, where the remaining teams must make a showpiece that celebrates the Goblet of Fire in a nod to the 20th anniversary of the fourth film in the series. In the end, one victorious team will take home the trophy and be crowned the Wizards of Baking.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is produced by Warner Horizon and theoldschool for Food Network. Warner Horizon’s Bridgette Theriault and Dan Sacks serve as executive producers with theoldschool’s Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton.