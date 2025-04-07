Food Network Sets Premiere for CUTTHROAT KITCHEN: KNIVES OUT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Culinary skills will not be enough to rise to the top in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out - where chefs must be willing to sabotage their opponents while being cunning in how they surmount the sabotages thrown their way. Host Brian Malarkey dishes out the unpredictable and diabolical culinary challenges that will test four chefs on their cooking prowess, strategic thinking, and ability to innovate under pressure.

With a starting bank of $25,000 each, the chefs will have opportunities to spend that money on advantages for themselves or on sabotages for their competition. The last chef standing walks away with the money they have left in their bank. The nine-episode series premieres on Tuesday, May 13 at 9pm ET/PT, and streams next day on Max.

In the first round of each episode, host Brian Malarkey sets up the challenge and dishes out the sabotages while auctioning off advantages as competitors FIGHT TO SURVIVE and see round two. And with only one minute to gather ingredients before tackling the challenges, chefs must be quick to get what they need before the doors swing closed or risk getting stuck in the pantry. One chef goes home at the end of round one and the winner gets an additional thousand dollars added to their bank.

In the second round, the three remaining chefs will bid on sabotages to bestow on their competition, playing a simultaneous game of offense and defense to try and make it to the end. From foraging ingredients from a plane’s bar and snack carts, to cooking a posh meal using only a hot dog roller and popcorn maker, the chefs must be strategic and crafty to navigate obstacles and outdo the competition.

Each episode will feature one judge who will determine the winner of each round, tasting and evaluating the dishes before they know what challenges and sabotages were endured. Judges joining the fray across the season include Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. The competitor with the best dish in the final round wins the game and the remaining money in their bank.

Fans can check out Food Network's social channels all season using #CutthroatKitchen to go behind-the-scenes of this diabolical competition. Plus, they can watch host Brian Malarkey test out some of the outrageous sabotages from the show to see if he can succeed where the contestants struggled. Viewers can also head to FoodNetwork.com for Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out news, updates, and more.

Brian Malarkey is one of the country’s most successful and sought-after chef-restaurateurs, having created over 15 successful restaurant concepts throughout his career. His first restaurant group, which was sold to the Hakkasan Group, expanded to more than 10 locations in the U.S. and internationally under his leadership. Following that, Malarkey established a second restaurant group, the Puffer Malarkey Collective, with his longtime business partner, Christopher Puffer, which includes 4 diverse concepts in San Diego, including Herb & Wood, Herb & Sea, Animae, Steakhouse Le Coq, and, in partnership with the Irvine Company, Herb & Ranch.

His most recent venture, Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge, is a modern cowboy restaurant and bar located in his hometown of Bend, Oregon, under The Brothers Malarkey Portfolio. Malarkey has been a judge on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, Chopped and an upcoming episode of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, as well as a competitor on Tournament of Champions and Wildcard Kitchen. He was also a contestant on Top Chef (Season 3) and Top Chef All-Stars (Season 17) and a winning mentor on The Taste.

