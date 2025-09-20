 tracker
The mockumentary-style comedy STUMBLE premieres on November 7 on NBC and Peacock.

First Look at Kristin Chenoweth in NBC's STUMBLE Series
The new NBC series Stumble starring Jenn Lyon and Taran Killam and featuring Kristin Chenoweth will debut on NBC and Peacock on November 7, and fans can now get a look at what to expect in new photos.

Stumble is a single-camera mockumentary-style comedy, similar to shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. It focuses on the world of junior college cheerleading, with real-life cheer coach and star of 2020's Cheer Monica Aldama executive producing.

Joining Lyon, Killam, and Chenoweth in the cast are Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

Stumble premieres on NBC on November 7, at 8:30 p.m. EST.


