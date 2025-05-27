Kristin Chenoweth Joins NBC’s Cheerleading Comedy STUMBLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth is set to join the cast of Stumble, a new comic cheerleading pilot in development at NBC. Written by siblings Jeff and Liz Astrof, the mockumentary-style series dives into the high-stakes, over-the-top world of junior college cheerleading.

Chenoweth will star as Tammy Istiny, a former star flyer still stuck in her 1989 glory days, Tammy is the longtime assistant coach to Courteney Potter (played by Claws star Jenn Lyon). When Courteney is ousted from her top junior college coaching gig after a controversial video surfaces, Tammy "reluctantly" steps into the role of head coach, complete with high ponytail, heavy cheer makeup, and a Cherry Coke slushie in hand.

Chenoweth is set to recur alongside an ensemble that includes Taran Killam, Jarrett Austin Brown, Georgie Murphy, Ryan Pinkston, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, and Taylor Dunbar.

Chenoweth’s return to network comedy comes as she continues an already full slate. The Wicked and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown alum is developing and set to star in the Broadway-bound musical The Queen of Versailles, based on the 2012 documentary about socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel.

The production reunites her with composer Stephen Schwartz and premiered last year at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. A Broadway run is slated for the 2025–26 season.