Fathom Events Announces INVISIBLE MAN & WOLF MAN Double Feature

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Universal Monsters, the signature adaptation of H.G. Wells' The Invisible Man starring Claude Rains, and The Wolf Man featuring a heartbreaking performance by Lon Chaney, return to big screens nationwide with the spooky The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man Double Feature.

As part of the anniversary event, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Universal Studios lot and see where these fan-favorite monsters made their big screen debut and became legendary.

More information on tickets ands screening locations can be found here.

H.G. Wells' "The Invisible Man" stars Claude Rains as a mysterious scientist who discovers a serum that makes him invisible. Covered by bandages and dark glasses, the scientist arrives at a small English village and attempts to hide his amazing discovery. He soon realizes, however, that the same drug which renders him invisible is slowly driving him insane and capable of committing unspeakable acts of terror. Directed by James Whale, the horror classic features groundbreaking special effects by John P. Fulton that inspired many of the techniques that are still used today.

"Even a man who is pure in heart and says his prayers by night may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright." In 1941, "The Wolf Man" introduced the world to a new Universal movie monster, and the mythology of the werewolf was redefined forever. Featuring Lon Chaney Jr. and groundbreaking make-up by Jack Pierce, this story of a cursed man who transforms into a deadly werewolf when the moon is full has not only become a masterpiece of the horror genre but of all time.

Watch the trailer here: