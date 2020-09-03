Fan-Favorite Titles Join DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 List

"Yellowstone" tops the list.

Paramount's three seasons of Yellowstone take back the top three spots in the DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group's ''Watched at Home Top 20' list, dropping Universal's Trolls World Tour out of the top 5 for the first time since entering the chart in late June. Consumers sought out Disney's Black Panther to remember Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after a battle with cancer, making the groundbreaking superhero movie No. 9 on the chart. MGM's Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey and Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure joined the list at No. 13 and 14, respectively, fueled by buzz for the franchise's latest installment Bill & Ted Face the Music.

DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.

Please see below for the September 3 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:

1 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)2 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)3 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)4 The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)5 The King of Staten Island (Universal)6 Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)7 The Silencing (Lionsgate, 2020)8 The Vanished (Paramount, 2020)9 Black Panther (Disney)10 Made in Italy (IFC Films, 2020)11 THE OUTPOST (Screen Media)12 Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)13 Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (MGM)14 Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (MGM)15 Harry Potter: Complete 8-film Collection (Warner)16 The Rental (IFC Films, 2020)17 Game of Thrones: S1-8 (Warner)18 Tesla (IFC Films)19 Deep Blue Sea 3 (Warner)20 1917 (Universal)

DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Source |Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 8.29.20

