FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July

From director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, the Max Original limited series FULL CIRCLE debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JULY 13 on Max. The six-episode series will continue with two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on Thursday, July 27.

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

The series stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid.

FULL CIRCLE is executive produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Ed Solomon is writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is executive producer.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: