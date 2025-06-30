FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA Sets Digital Release

The movie will be available to rent or buy on participating digital platforms beginning July 1.
From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina will debut on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning July 1 from Lionsgate, following its theatrical release on June 6. The movie will be available to rent or buy on participating digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.
The new chapter from the World of John Wick follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Eve seeks revenge for her father’s death and finds herself crossing paths with John Wick himself (Keanu Reeves).
The movie's star-studded ensemble includes Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family), Gabriel Byrne (“In Treatment”), Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise, “The Wire,” “Bosch”), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Norman Reedus (TV’s “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”), with Ian McShane (TV’s “Deadwood”), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise). The film is directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, based on characters by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.
Photo credit: Lionsgate
