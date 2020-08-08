Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRIENDS Special Filming Delayed Once More, But Jennifer Aniston Remains Optimistic

"This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun," she says.

Aug. 8, 2020  
The taping of the upcoming Friends reunion special, set to premiere on HBO Max, has been delayed once again due to the health crisis. However, Jennifer Aniston remains optimistic that the reunion will still go on, and fans will love it.

The special was set to film in March, but was later pushed to May. As of now, there is no date for when it will be filmed.

Aniston recently chatted with Deadline, saying, "It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed."

She went on to say, "Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're suck with us FOR LIFE guys."

The special will reunite Aniston and fellow Friends stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

The show, directed by Ben Winston, will be shot on the series' original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. lot.

Read more on Deadline.


