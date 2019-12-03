FRIENDS SPEAK Has Been Ordered to Series

Following the high-rating performance of true crime documentary special Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak, REELZ has ordered new series Friends Speak from Kinetic Content and Pyramid Productions. The initial four episode order premieres with Jodi Arias: The Friends Speak, on December 8th at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Friends Speak is a dramatic new factual series from the unique perspective of those who were friends with notorious criminals or their victims, featuring first-hand accounts of the days leading up to, and the days following, the crimes.

Kinetic Content, which produces Lifetime's three highest-rated series - Married at First Sight, Little Women: Atlanta, and Little Women: LA, and Pyramid Productions produced the Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak documentary which sparked the series commission. The special premiered last December on REELZ, and became the single highest rated original in the past year on the channel among key Adults, Women and Men. Compared to REELZ's original program average, Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak quadrupled the network's average in A18-49 (+420%), W18-49 (+408%), M18-49 (+440%) and tripled the network's average Total Viewers (+312% with 602K). The documentary also attracted a slightly younger audience to the network, with a median age of 54.5 years old, which is roughly 3 years younger than the network's average.

In Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak, viewers witnessed for the first time a group of Casey's closest friends meeting to review the circumstances of her daughter Caylee's death - including a childhood friend of Anthony's rumored to be Caylee's father; a former roommate, who made an emotional visit to the site where Caylee's body was found; the tattoo artist who inked Casey two weeks after her daughter went missing; and a friend who experienced first-hand the media circus days after the story of Caylee's disappearance broke.

Friends Speak is produced by Kinetic Content, a RED ARROW Studios company, and Pyramid Productions. Executive Producers include Chris Coelen and Karrie Wolfe for Kinetic Content, and Buddy Day for Pyramid Productions.

Red Arrow Studios International is distributing Friends Speak worldwide.





