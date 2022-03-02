FOX Renews NEXT LEVEL CHEF for Season Two

Hit competition series NEXT LEVEL CHEF has been renewed for a second season, it was announced TODAY by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment.

"We're always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences, but in this case, we're doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global," said Wade. "We'd like to thank our partners at Studio Ramsay Global , and, of course, Gordon, our talented chefs and our amazing crew, for an epic Season One. And we know Season Two will continue to be 'next level' television."

"With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can't wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in season two," said Executive Producer and Mentor, Gordon Ramsay.

In the Season One finale, airing tonight (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the judges challenge the final three contestants to create three dishes in 90 minutes -- on all three levels. The contestants are instructed to create an appetizer in the basement, a seafood dish in the middle kitchen and a meat-focused dish in the top-level kitchen and the best chef will win the overall competition, receiving a $250,000 grand prize and a year-long mentorship with Gordon, Nyesha and Richard with the judges.

Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay once again will open the competition and scour the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, so they all can compete against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors will adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF!

NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the #1 new entertainment series on television this season. Its premiere ranks as the highest-rated debut of the season and was the #3 most-streamed FOX unscripted debut ever, drawing 3.3 million viewers across Hulu and FOXNOW.

Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers on NEXT LEVEL CHEF.