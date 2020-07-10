FOX Renews Comedy THE MOODYS For A Second Season

FOX has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series THE MOODYS for a second season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. Starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominees Denis Leary ("Rescue Me") and Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects"), THE MOODYS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures.

"With THE MOODYS, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can - bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show - and a family - everyone at the network fell in love with," said Thorn. "Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we're looking forward to The Moodys' future adventures."

THE MOODYS family includes SEAN SR. (Leary), his wife, ANN (Perkins), and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "Midnight, Texas"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, "Man Seeking Woman," the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents. THE MOODYS also features María Gabriela de Faría ("Deadly Class"), Josh Segarra ("Orange Is the New Black"), Kevin Bigley ("Here and Now") and Gerry Dee ("Mr. D.").

To stream all episodes of THE MOODYS, visit FOX Now and Hulu.

From CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment, THE MOODYS is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows serve as executive producers. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins also serve as executive producers. THE MOODYS is adapted from the Australian series "A Moody Christmas." THE MOODYS is based on the Jungleboys Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You