FOX LEGO MASTERS Returning for Season Six with New Host Nick Cannon

FOX Entertainment has announced that Nick Cannon, host of hit singing competition series The Masked Singer, has been named the new host of the popular competition format LEGO Masters. Season Six of LEGO Masters will air on FOX during the 2025-26 Season.

For the first time ever, LEGO Masters will film in-person audition episodes for season six at LEGOLAND California Resort on June 21 and 22, 2025. Park guests will be able to check out the action on both days and be inspired as some of the most innovative and passionate builders showcase their skills in hopes of being a part of the brand-new season. New host Cannon and the brickmasters will be in attendance, helping to evaluate the hopeful builders and their creations. All interested applicants must bring a MOC (My Own Creation) to the audition tapings and must RSVP to apply as spaces are limited. Details about the show, auditions, eligibility and other terms and conditions can be found here: www.LEGOMasterstv.com.

LEGO Masters is currently airing its fifth season with host Will Arnett Mondays at 8:00-9:00 PM PT/ET on FOX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Next week, the eight remaining duos prepare to “Get in Gear” as they create a mind-blowing build that bursts with movement and tells a compelling story. Teams must incorporate at least two prebuilt geared moving elements into their build.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the host and brickmasters the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

LEGO Masters Season Six is executive produced by showrunner Shyam Balsé, Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.

ABOUT NICK CANNON

TV & Radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children's book author, and activist, NICK CANNON has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of FOX's hit TV series THE MASKED SINGER which is entering its 14th season, Creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy show WILD ‘N Out, going into its 22nd season, and is on its fifth tour in 2025, selling out arenas across the country; he is the host and executive producer of We Playin' Spades, a podcast series on Wondery, with co-host Courtney Bee where they are pitting their card-playing skills against a lineup of celebrity guests. Plus, the creator and executive producer of Nick Cannon's Big Drive, now streaming on Tubi with celebrity guests, automotive events, and more. Additionally, his newest show, Counsel Culture, a podcast-turned-talk show premiered in June 2024.

Photo credit: Tom Griscom/FOX

