FOX Entertainment Orders All-New Music Guessing Game Series Hosted by Ken Jeong

FOX Entertainment has ordered the all-new music guessing game unscripted series I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, hosted and executive-produced by comedian, actor and THE MASKED SINGER panelist Ken Jeong. Based on the South Korean format from CJ ENM, the series will be produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) and will premiere later this year on FOX.

"Just like THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken leading the charge as host, it's going to be another crazy ride for viewers," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. "I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE provides us with another show as we continue to build out FOX Alternative Entertainment's production slate."

Jeong added, "As the smartest judge on THE MASKED SINGER, I am excited to be the host of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE. I truly love working with Rob Wade, Craig Plestis and everyone at FOX Alternative, and I know EXACTLY what the next big FOX hit will be!"

Each week on the show, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, hilarious hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.





