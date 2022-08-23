Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX Announces TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON

The special premieres Tuesday, Sept. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Aug. 23, 2022  

All-new jaw-dropping special TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON, featuring exclusive and never-before-seen interviews, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Exploring the KING of Pop's addictions and his final months, TMZ dives into Dr. Conrad Murray's conviction for Michael Jackson's death and the expansive universe of perpetrators who contributed to his substance abuse.

Seemingly on top of the world, behind-the-scenes Jackson was slowly unravelling in a downward spiral of addiction and despair. Surrounded by influential enablers and unethical physicians, including the infamous Dr. Arnold Klein, did anyone have Jackson's best interest at heart? Debuting a never-before-seen interview with Michael Jackson's ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, who worked for Dr. Klein, TMZ investigates the medical professionals across the globe who enabled his dependencies over the years.

Additionally, TMZ secured exclusive interviews with Dr. Murray, who goes on the record about his experience with Jackson, as well as the lead detective on the case, and more. In the end, fans will walk away knowing the real story of Jackson's death.

TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and Ryan Regan and co-executive-produced by Jess Fusco. Viewers can watch with On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu and FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi.

On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

Watch the new trailer here:



