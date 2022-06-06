FOX Announces Fall Premiere Dates for the 2022-23 Season

FOX has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

All-new COUNTRY MUSIC drama MONARCH, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon ("Feud," "Thelma & Louise"), multi-Platinum COUNTRY MUSIC star and three-time Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins ("Old Henry") and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel ("Pushing Daisies"), premieres with a special two-night event, beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00 PM ET, and simultaneously to all time zones).

It then makes its time period premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the Season Six premiere of THE RESIDENT (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Hit series 9-1-1 returns for Season Six on Monday, Sept. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the Season Two premiere of THE CLEANING LADY (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

THE MASKED SINGER returns for Season 8 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the Season Three premiere of LEGO MASTERS (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Sept. 25, with THE SIMPSONS (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), THE GREAT NORTH (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), BOB'S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

On Thursday, Sept. 29, HELL'S KITCHEN (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) makes its Season 21 premiere, followed by the Season Two premiere of WELCOME TO FLATCH (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and the Season Three premiere of CALL ME KAT (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

FOX's WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN continues on Fridays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) throughout the season.

Additional series to premiere in the 2022-2023 season include 9-1-1: LONE STAR, ACCUSED, ALERT, KRAPOPOLIS, GRIMSBURG, HOUSEBROKEN, FANTASY ISLAND, GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, MASTERCHEF, BEAT SHAZAM, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN and DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!

FOX Fall Premiere Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM - MONARCH (Series Premiere, Part One) live in all time zones

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00-9:00 PM - 9-1-1 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - THE CLEANING LADY (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM - THE RESIDENT (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - MONARCH (Series Premiere, Part Two)

Wednesday, Sept. 21:

8:00-9:00 PM - THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

Fridays (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM - FOX's WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM - THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM - THE GREAT NORTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM - BOB'S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM - FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 29:

8:00-9:00 PM - HELL'S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM - WELCOME TO FLATCH (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM - CALL ME KAT (Season Premiere)