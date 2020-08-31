FATIMA, THE HATE FARM Added to Conecta Fiction

The festival takes place in Pamplona, Spain.

Variety reports that Jacue Content will unveil "Fátima" and "The Hate Farm" at Conecta Fiction, Europe's biggest Latin America TV co-production forum. The company is based in Mexico.

"Fátima" tells the story of the Escribano family, which lives cut off from the rest of the world so as to protect it from evil, according to its patriarch Mateo. A fanatical Bible reader, Mateo is empowered by the patriarchal society he is a part of, and keeps his family under an iron grip.

"Fátima" "reflects a reality which many women live in, subjected to a structure of patriarchal education that assumes, as a given, that the father and/or head of THE FAMILY has the right to inflict genre violence," writer Norma Lazo said in a written statement.

"The Hate Farm" revolves around Mery-Lo, a celebrity online hater interned against her will in a rehabilitation center for digital addicts. There she's recruited to work for and eventually lead an army of Generation Z hackers, freaks, cyber criminals, trolls and YouTubers united to launch a cyber war against government's corruption-sodden intelligence services.

Conecta Fiction takes place in Pamplona, northern Spain, over Sept. 1-3.

