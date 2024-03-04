Exclusive: Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Mel Harris-Led QUEEN OF KNIVES Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to QUEEN OF KNIVES.

BroadwayWorld can exclusively report that the comedy feature film will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on March 22, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

QUEEN OF KNIVES follows the Benetto family, which is scattered to the winds in Brooklyn, NY. There's no predicting where they will end up. Relationships keep shifting. Generations keep trying to adapt to a new world. Risky behavior is the norm. Eventually, their paths all lead back to a fateful dinner at their former home, with surprise visitors and lots of unintended consequences.

Where secrets are revealed, and a final page is turned. The biggest question is: Who exactly are the adults here? A mix of sharp and witty dialogue, comedy, and drama that so many of us can relate to. A story that sucks you in, and you're glad for it.

QUEEN OF KNIVES was written by Lindsay Joy and Gene Pope and directed by Jon Delgado. QUEEN OF KNIVES was produced by Gene Pope, Jenn Gomez and Joseph Stephans and features an ensemble cast that includes Gene Pope (‘Frank'), Mel Harris (‘Kathy'), Roxi Pope (‘Kaitlin'), Emily Bennet (‘Sadie'), Alexandra Renzo (‘Autumn'), Justin Sams (‘Sebastian'), Tara Westwood (‘Joanne'), Barbara Tirrell (‘Masha'), Neptune (‘Braden'), Robert Costanzo (‘Sal'), Jay Russell (‘David'), Carmen Lobue (‘Mattie'), Mollie Anne Lloyd (‘Eliza'), Arthur Langly (‘Jay'), Zebedee Row (‘Jackson'), Robert Anythony Jones (‘Fred'), Stephanie Rocio (‘Paula'), and Christopher Laing (‘Trinidad').

"QUEEN OF KNIVES is a film that I am proud to be a part of,” said Gene Pope, producer and lead actor. “Collaborating with our award-winning writer, Lindsay Joy, we crafted a captivating and eccentric tale set in Brooklyn, focusing on the quirky Benetto family. The exceptional cast and crew have brought this project to life with top-notch performances. Featuring sharp dialogue and a generous dose of humor, the film is a rollercoaster of emotions that elicits smiles, laughter, and even a few tears. It takes the audience on a journey that truly engages them, leaving them content and fulfilled by the end."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire QUEEN OF KNIVES with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

Watch the trailer here:

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms.

Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVEstarring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan & Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi.

Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.