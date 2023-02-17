Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Actress Tessa Farrell Makes Film History With CINEMA REBEL Film

The film is scheduled to be released nationwide later this year (2023). 

Feb. 17, 2023  

Actress Tessa Farrell (HBO's Entourage, The Madness Within) is making filmmaking history and setting a new world record with her latest feature film project, Cinema Rebel.

Shot entirely on a Apple smartphone, Farrell's film has been garnering award after award at numerous film festivals both nationally and internationally; Best Comedy: Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Arrow International Film Festival - Best Mobile Film: Cine Paris International Film Festival & Golden Lemur International Film Festival - Best Actress: Global Film Festival Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Golden Nugget International Film Festival - Best First Time Director: Cine Paris Film Festival - And Finalist for Best Actress and Best Comedy: MyMrsTimeless Film Festival (UK).

In an exclusive statement to Broadway World, Farrell says, "I am thrilled the film festival judges who have seen this movie are so moved by it. I can't wait to share it with the rest of the world. This movie was made to honor classic cinema and unite it with fast-paced modern day smartphone entertainment. I was always drawn to the idea of doing something that's never been done before. No matter how difficult, painful, frustrating or stressful... I wanted to discover if it's possible to make a great movie with no money, no crew and no script... using raw human willpower as fuel. With the instantly evolving advances in human civilization, it's so difficult to make something iconic and original. As an artist, if I had any shot of doing that, I felt I needed to cross boundaries, break every rule of filmmaking and strive to create soul food for today's generation. That feat is very difficult and I have been blessed (and challenged) by divine intervention along the way. Whatever I have to go through personally, as the artist creating this movie, is worth any amount of inspiration, hope, joy and healing this movie will bring to its audience."

Cinema Rebel tells the story of when a Hollywood actress, fed up with auditioning for unoriginal movies, sets out to do the impossible... make a hit movie without a budget or crew.

Watch the film trailer here:




