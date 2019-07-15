EstrellaTV Revamps Its Afternoon Entertainment Gossip Show El Mameluco

EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it has added Don Cheto Al Aire's morning radio show producer and entertainment guru Said Garcia, and radio and TV personality Gisselle Bravo to El Mameluco, the network's afternoon entertainment gossip show, effective July 15, 2019.

El Mameluco is an entertainment news program, a la Dish Nation, featuring celebrity news and humorous commentary on Pop culture presented by four diverse hosts that range from radio personalities and comedians, to an entertainment TV producer. The show airs live Monday through Friday at 4PM EST.

Garcia, who's most recent TV appearance was on EstrellaTV's former morning show Buenos Dias Familia, is a renowned entertainment journalist who currently produces La Que Buena Radio's Don Cheto Al Aire morning radio show, and is also the artistic producer for the network's premiere regional Mexican music awards show Premios de la Radio. Garcia's career spans over 13 years of entertainment reporting, hosting and producing with some of Mexico's leading television networks, including Azteca, Televisa and MTVLA, to name a few.

Bravo, a television and radio personality best known for her work in radio as one of Don Cheto Al Aire's morning show co-hosts, began her broadcasting career in FOX Deportes. She joined EstrellaTV as a national weather anchor in 2016 and in 2017 she joined the revamped Don Cheto Al Aire morning radio show. Bravo has also participated at EstrellaTV as co-host for news magazine show iTestigo, and has had many special guest appearances on Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento and Noches Con Platanito.

El Mameluco's two other on-air talent include well-known radio producer and Regional Mexican culture specialist, Ricardo Rubio 'Rica,' and Stephanie 'Steph' Gerard, a comedienne who delivers jokes and commentary from a woman's point of view. She currently also hosts En Vivo, the network's midday entertainment news magazine show.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You