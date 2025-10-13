Eric Church Sets IMAX Release for EVANGELINE VS. THE MACHINE Concert Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eric Church’s Evangeline vs. The Machine is coming to IMAX in a new concert film version of the 2025 album. The film will also include hits such as “Desperate Man,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Sinners Like Me,” “Mistress Named Music” and “Springsteen” reimagined with a 6-piece band, 4-piece horns, 4-piece strings, 8-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten.

The limited theatrical release sees Church perform his eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into his catalog hits with this expanded musical collaboration. Filmed across two nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn. Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive debuts exclusively in IMAX theatres across the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday, February 13, 2026.

“I’ve played a lot of shows. I’ve never had two nights like these where the room felt literally transported. We went to a different plane, musically, artistically, emotionally,” Church reflects. “It was unforgettable and I’ll remember it the rest of my days.”

The project is directed by Reid Long and Executive Produced by Barak Moffitt, Andrea Dunn, Mike Harris, Rob Femia and John Peets.

About Eric Church

Eric Church is seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including 2020’s Entertainer of the Year), TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 honoree and 10-time GRAMMY nominee – including three nods for Best Country Album.

Church’s October 2024 release, “Darkest Hour,” saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. The song is featured alongside current single “Hands Of Time” on his brand new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, marking his first new music since 2021’s Heart & Soul triple album (“Stick That In Your Country Song,” “Hell Of A View”).

That project followed prior releases including RIAA Gold-certified Desperate Man (“Some Of It,” “Desperate Man”), Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me (“How ’Bout You,” “Guys Like Me”), Carolina (“Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Love Your Love the Most”) and Mr. Misunderstood (“Record Year,” “Round Here Buzz”), Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders (“Like a Wrecking Ball,” “Talladega”) and 4x Platinum-certified Chief (“Springsteen,” “Drink In My Hand”), as well as 32 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs.

Photo credit: Nathan Zucker