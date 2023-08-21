En Trance Films Unveils Official Poster and Premiere Details for THE COMPANY OF THIEVES

This thought-provoking adventure film challenges traditional Western themes and explores the definition of happiness.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 3 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 4 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

En Trance Films Unveils Official Poster and Premiere Details for THE COMPANY OF THIEVES

En Trance Films has released the official poster for the upcoming feature, The Company of Thieves, the announcement was made TODAY by company founder Viduran Roopan.

Filmmaker Roopan's first feature film, the 'revisionist Western'* will premiere on the festival circuit early next year. The film stars Tony Noto (1923, Pam & Tommy, Flight 704), and Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) and international actress and opera singer Naomi Helen Weissberg (Into the WILD Frontier).

"First and foremost, I created The Company of Thieves to be a fun and thought-provoking adventure film," comments Roopan. "My goal was to use familiar Western tropes and shooting styles as well as emerging in-camera VFX technology to drive the narrative forward in new and visually striking ways."

The film challenges the themes found in traditional Westerns, and focuses heavily on how happiness is defined and how the institutions that govern us convince us that attaining material goals like fame, fortune, power or even revenge, will satisfy our hunger for purpose or meaning.

"I think the separation between society and the natural world perpetuates this disillusionment," says Roopan. "We are products of our environment, after all. Not the other way around."

The hypnotic film was shot in 21 days over seven months in California, Arizona and Nevada, featuring beautiful cinematic locations including South Lake Tahoe, Landers/Joshua Tree, Pyramid Lake, Malibu Creek, Lake Piru, among others. All the interior locations were filmed at White Horse Movie Ranch. The official trailer will be unveiled soon.

"We've travelled to some stunningly beautiful filming locations, and got the chance to experiment with cutting edge virtual production tools and LED volume technology. I'm quite proud of what we've accomplished, especially for my first film, and I can't wait to share it with the world," adds Roopan.

En Trance Films Unveils Official Poster and Premiere Details for THE COMPANY OF THIEVES
Filmmaker Viduran Roopan On Set With Castmembers

Australian-American filmmaker of Sri Lankan descent, Viduran Roopan is a rising star in the world of filmmaking. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, Roopan has worked primarily as a producer of documentary programming and reality television, including the series GROWING UP HIP HOP (WE TV) and The Fixers.

He has also worked in the production of feature films, commercials and music videos, as well as in live events and broadcast journalism. While producer has been his main role, he has worn many hats, including those of cinematographer, editor, and production manager/coordinator. Currently, Roopan works in the Virtual Production/VFX space with a focus on the research and development of emerging LED volume technology and in-camera VFX. He uses this technology to drive the narrative forward in new and visually striking ways in his current projects.

A graduate from the University of Georgia in communication studies and new media, he honed his craft over the years as a filmmaker and content creator, producing a wide range of short films, music videos, corporate videos, commercials, and docu-series. Currently, he has three completed feature length scripts in the works and treatments for additional features, scripted TV series, and shorts.

https://www.facebook.com/official.the.company.of.thieves

https://www.instagram.com/thecompanyofthieves



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Netflix Debuts WRESTLERS Series Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Debuts WRESTLERS Series Trailer

Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Watch the video trailer for the series now!

2
SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE 26th SEASON Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release Photo
SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE 26th SEASON Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release

The boys are back as South Park returns with its 26th season! Join Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as they learn the wonders of Japanese toilets, grapple with latest developments in A.I. technology, re-open an iconic Colorado restaurant, and meet a couple who feel the need to share the importance of their Privacy with the world.

3
Video: Watch a Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek of ONE PIECE Photo
Video: Watch a Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek of ONE PIECE

In this new video, Netflix pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at ONE PIECE, the live action adaptation of the world's most legendary and most popular manga series in history. Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other.

4
Stand Up to Cancer Celebrates More Than $795 Million Pledged Photo
Stand Up to Cancer Celebrates More Than $795 Million Pledged

Celebrities lending their support for this year’s fundraising special included Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake. In the U.S., SU2C is still gratefully accepting donations.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON