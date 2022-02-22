Emmy-Winning Collaboration Platform EVERCAST Shares Annual Usage Metrics, Illustrating Evolving Work Trends

Today, Evercast REVEALED client usage statistics for 2021. As the leading collaboration platform for video content creators, Evercast's statistics speak to changing work patterns among creative professionals as a whole-across M&E, gaming, advertising, and more. A widening acceptance of collaborative software in the last year indicates that creative professionals are preparing for a permanent shift in work habits: a hybrid work model, maximizing both the lifestyle and productivity benefits of spending time at home as well as at the office.

Evercast analyzed usage across its client base, identifying specific trends:

● Adoption of Evercast among enterprise businesses skyrocketed: Evercast grew its enterprise client base 38% between from 2020 to 2021, representing an increased corporate acceptance of the value of work-from-home in creative fields, even as pandemic regulations have eased.

● Users are on Evercast more frequently: Evercast experienced a 39% increase in the average number of sessions initiated per user from 2020 to 2021. This points to a paradigm shift in online collaboration, from scheduled meetings to impromptu on-the-fly collaboration. The latter is particularly conducive to the spontaneity of the creative process.

● The average length of Evercast sessions is growing: The average length of an individual Evercast session increased approximately 10% from 2020 to 2021, and continues to grow, as users embrace the value of online collaboration in their routines.

● Session frequency has increased outside the Monday-Friday work week: Evercast usage on weekends increased by about 15% percent per user from 2020 to 2021, suggesting more flexibility in the way creative professionals approach their hybrid work schedule.

● Wednesday is the heaviest day of usage: According to data, there was 9% percent more usage on Wednesday than any other weekday of 2021, suggesting a common work-from-home approach on that day.

"We're seeing a change in how our clients incorporate Evercast into their day-to-day workflow. This has been supported by longer-term commitments from enterprise businesses, where Evercast use cases have expanded across their organizations," said Alex Cyrell, CEO and co-founder of Evercast. "Usage habits are evolving, too. In addition to longer session durations, we're also seeing more spontaneous and frequent use of Evercast virtual rooms for quick chats and reviews-suggesting that creative professionals are realizing the flexibility offered by remote collaboration. Though we can only speak for our platform, we believe these results project a larger trend: rather than scaling down, creative professionals are scaling up in remote collaboration use. This also represents a 'return-to-work' as a hybrid combination of on-premises and work-from-home."

Evercast is foundational in the production of hundreds of major films, television shows, video games and more, including the titles "Dune," "The Power of the Dog," "Mare of Easttown," and "Jimmy Kimmel Live." A winner of the Engineering Emmy Award, the Webby award for "App/software: creative production," and more, the platform is the first virtual workflow resource built specifically for media creators, enabling creative teams to optimize their workflow and increase productivity.