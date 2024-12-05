EdenX Might Be the Answer to Engage Audiences with Its 'Digital Theme Park'

EdenX is bursting onto the generative video scene with something a bit more refreshing and with a more defined purpose than other competitors. The platform has its sights set on becoming a digital playground, but with you (the user) as its parkgoer.

When you land on the platform, EdenX invites you to upload a photo of yourself, which it turns into a character that calls your “Alter Ego.” These digital selves can be called upon to take a ride in any one of the recommended plot lines calling on different film franchises within the platform.

After selecting one of these plot lines, your digital likeness – but adapted to the film’s style – is dropped into the plot of your choice. Now you might get a sense of where the analogy of going on a ride within a digital theme park comes from. This means you can add yourself into your favorite film or TV show and re-create famous scenes to be a part of that scene side-by-side with the film characters. If you’re more daring, you can even replace the main character with your digital likeness instead.

For the most part, it’s evident that EdenX for now is heavily focused on animations and comes with a plethora of different styles. From Claymation and manga to Pixar-inspired visuals. And a lot of superheroes. But what’s powerful about this platform is the ability to tweak the script yourself or rewrite the scripts to your liking so that the final output that’s ready to share is really directed by you. Think of it like a sandbox. You can even mix and match popular film and TV characters.

It’s a unique take on generative AI that upends the conventional concerns around generative AI platforms, and adds a fun spin to it. For film industry marketers, this means a way to market new (or even older) shows to nostalgic or new audiences, without needing to propose Disney-sized budgets and creating entire theme parks. It still offers a hint of a deeper engagement with audiences (albeit digitally) beyond the typical social media campaign.

Plus, the compounding theme in Hollywood has been the greater need for representation, and this just might be where technology like generative AI can finally fill in that gap for consumers, by putting the power into their own hands. In fact, EdenX makes it a point that it can achieve just this. It empowers a girl for example, who might be looking to see themselves or a girl of a similar ethnicity in a film or TV franchise, to use EdenX and remix clips from their favorite shows to not only include themselves as a supporting character but to also act as a main character’s stand-in.

Photo Credit: EdenX