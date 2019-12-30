Eddie Murphy Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Deadline reports that Eddie Murphy will receive the Critics' Choice Awards' lifetime achievement award this year.

Murphy currently has a Golden Globe nomination for his Netflix film, "Dolemite is My Name." He hosted "Saturday Night Live" last week, to rave reviews. He was a member of the cast in the 80s and is widely considered to have "saved" the show.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in "Dreamgirls."

He is also known for roles in the "Shrek" films, and in "Coming to America," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Mulan," and many more.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories