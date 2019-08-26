Eddie Huang Will Make Directorial Debut With BOOGIE

Deadline reports that Eddie Huang, writer of "Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir," will make his directorial debut with Focus Features' "Boogie," a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of contemporary New York City.

The film follows a young Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA.

Newcomer Taylor Takahashi will play the title role. Pamelyn Chee ("Beyond Skyline," "Prescient") and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. ("Spider-Man: Far from Home," "Love, Simon") will also star.

Huang's memoir was made into a long-running ABC series starring Constance Wu and Randall Park. It airs its sixth season starting this September. On top of being a writer and director, Huang is a world-renowned chef.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories