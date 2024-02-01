EXTRAORDINARY Season 2 Sets Hulu Premiere

The Original series will premiere Wednesday, March 6, only on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world. 

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

EXTRAORDINARY Season 2 Sets Hulu Premiere

Hulu has released first look images for the highly anticipated second season of the critically-acclaimed comedy "Extraordinary." 

The Original series will premiere Wednesday, March 6, only on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world. 

Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrols as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either.

Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for. 

The series stars Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason. Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee will be returning in season two as Mary and Ian, Jen’s mum and stepdad. New cast this season includes Julian Barrett as George, Jen’s power coach at the Discovery Clinic; Rosa Robson as Nora, an unexpected person from Jizzlord’s past; Kwaku Mills as Clark, Carrie’s new work colleague; and Derek Jacobi, who will voice a special cameo role.

Written by series creator Emma Moran, and directed by Toby MacDonald and Jennifer Sheridan, “Extraordinary” is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind “Killing Eve”. Charles Dawson, Johanna Devereaux and Emma Moran also serve as executive producers. Charlie Palmer is Series Producer with Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé as Producer.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Preview of IDs New Series BAIL JUMPERS Photo
Video: Watch a Preview of ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS

The episode also finds bounty hunting duo out of Memphis, Tennessee, Harvey Flowers Jr. and Tony Yeager, crossing paths with a fugitive who is eager to chat about her obsession with true crime. Later that night in UFOs, Sandwiches and the Cousin Effect, airing that same night at 10:30/9:30c, North Carolina bail agent Kay Perkins. Watch the video!

2
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel Photo
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel

Additionally, fans can head to the “The Rich Eisen Show” on The Roku Channel to get in the game day spirit. In partnership with Roku, BMW will be a sponsor of the show in the lead up to the big game, while Rich Eisen and the crew are broadcasting on the ground starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 10. 

3
Adam Sandler Will Be Honored At The Peoples Choice Awards Photo
Adam Sandler Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards

Sandler will be honored for his impressive comedic career, which includes iconic roles in box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and many more. Sandler has also proven to be a versatile actor with more recent critically acclaimed dramatic roles in “Uncut Gems,” “Hustle” and his upcoming film “Spaceman.” 

4
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date Photo
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf's Major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERSVideo: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku ChannelTHE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel
Adam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice AwardsAdam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release DateFULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN